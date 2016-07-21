BRIEF-Voce Capital sends letter to Air Methods Corporation
* Should Air Methods' board continue to refuse to work with us, we shall seek to elect new independent directors at 2017 annual meeting
July 21 Gecina SA :
* EPRA diluted net NAV per share as of June 30 of 128.6 euros, up 25.4 pct
* H1 gross rentals of 298.8 million euros versus 276.2 million euros a year ago
* H1 recurrent net profit group share 198.0 million euros versus 169.0 million euros a year ago
* H1 EBITDA of 247.3 million euros versus 227.2 million euros a year ago
* Reiterates that it does not intend to upgrade the offer on Fonciere De Paris, considers its offer as still the best bid
* Confirms target of growth in 2016 net current income, excluding in healthcare portfolio sale, above +5 pct Source text: bit.ly/29Q5JT5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 30 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Germany's top regulators met about 50 envoys from foreign banks on Monday to explain how they could move business to Europe's biggest economy after Britain leaves the European Union, German financial watchdog Bafin said.