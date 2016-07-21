July 21 Gecina SA :

* EPRA diluted net NAV per share as of June 30 of 128.6 euros, up 25.4 pct

* H1 gross rentals of 298.8 million euros versus 276.2 million euros a year ago

* H1 recurrent net profit group share 198.0 million euros versus 169.0 million euros a year ago

* H1 EBITDA of 247.3 million euros versus 227.2 million euros a year ago

* Reiterates that it does not intend to upgrade the offer on Fonciere De Paris, considers its offer as still the best bid

* Confirms target of growth in 2016 net current income, excluding in healthcare portfolio sale, above +5 pct Source text: bit.ly/29Q5JT5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)