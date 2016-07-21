BRIEF-Voce Capital sends letter to Air Methods Corporation
* Should Air Methods' board continue to refuse to work with us, we shall seek to elect new independent directors at 2017 annual meeting
July 21 Southwest Airlines Co
* CEO says "Hopefully after a day of recovery things will be back to normal tomorrow morning"
* "We're just not prepared to give any 2017 guidance yet"
* Expects Q3 CASM excluding fuel, special items and profit sharing to increase about 2 percent y-o-y
* Southwest Airlines CEO says no when asked if he was prepared to suspend all labor negotiations until the industry's revenue crisis is solved
* Says couldn't take bookings on Wednesday due to outage and this may cost company $5-$10 million on net basis
* Southwest Airlines says extending fare sale that co had planned to end tomorrow
* Says in Q3 thus far, traffic, booking trends remain strong but the fare environment continues to be a challenge
* CEO says but will continue to look carefully and evaluate 2017 growth plans
* CEO says bookings now for the fall look quite good
* CEO says "We've got some work to do on 2017"
* Expect maintenance unit costs in Q3 to show some improvement
* Southwest Airlines says Wednesday's outage was a router failure in the co's network and the recovery mechanisms did not work as planned
* Southwest Airlines says need to make sure that recovery from Wednesday's outage happens quicker Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Should Air Methods' board continue to refuse to work with us, we shall seek to elect new independent directors at 2017 annual meeting
JAKARTA, Jan 30 Indonesia may issue a temporary mining permit "in one or two days" to the local unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc, the mining minister said, potentially enabling Freeport to resume exports of copper concentrate from its Grasberg mine in Papua.
Jan 30 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.