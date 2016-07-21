BRIEF-Voce Capital sends letter to Air Methods Corporation
* Should Air Methods' board continue to refuse to work with us, we shall seek to elect new independent directors at 2017 annual meeting
July 21 (Reuters) -
* Mitsubishi Estate says won't write down UK properties finding no need to book impairment charges on its office buildings there - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 30 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Germany's top regulators met about 50 envoys from foreign banks on Monday to explain how they could move business to Europe's biggest economy after Britain leaves the European Union, German financial watchdog Bafin said.