BRIEF-Voce Capital sends letter to Air Methods Corporation
* Should Air Methods' board continue to refuse to work with us, we shall seek to elect new independent directors at 2017 annual meeting
July 21 Stanley Black & Decker Inc :
* Stanley Black & Decker announces dividend increase to $0.58 per share
* Board of Directors approved a $0.03 increase of its quarterly cash dividend to $0.58 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Should Air Methods' board continue to refuse to work with us, we shall seek to elect new independent directors at 2017 annual meeting
JAKARTA, Jan 30 Indonesia may issue a temporary mining permit "in one or two days" to the local unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc, the mining minister said, potentially enabling Freeport to resume exports of copper concentrate from its Grasberg mine in Papua.
Jan 30 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.