MOVES- Standard Chartered, Standard Life Investments, Legal & General Group
Jan 30 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
July 21 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
* Teva announces pricing of additional CHF1.0 billion of senior notes in connection with pending acquisition of actavis generics
* Completes $20.4 billion debt financing for acquisition
* Notes will be sold at a price of 100.000%, 100.221% and 100.257% of principal amount thereof, respectively
FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Germany's top regulators met about 50 envoys from foreign banks on Monday to explain how they could move business to Europe's biggest economy after Britain leaves the European Union, German financial watchdog Bafin said.
Jan 30 Canadian miner New Gold Inc said first production from its Rainy River mine in Ontario would be delayed by three months and that it would cost $195 million more to bring the project online.