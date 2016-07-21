BRIEF-Cbl & Associates Properties acquires five sears stores for future redevelopment through sale-leaseback
* CBL & Associates Properties Inc acquires five sears stores for future redevelopment through sale-leaseback
July 21 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp II
* Representatives of Trilantic Capital Management Lp notified co they decided not to pursue investment in co
* Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II announces postponement of special meeting of stockholders
* Continuing to assess and explore potential alternatives to finance and consummate deal with USI
Jan 30 CSX Corp is in early discussions with an activist investor over changes to its board and installing turnaround expert Hunter Harrison as the U.S. rail operator's CEO, according to a person familiar with the matter.
* Pure Industrial Real Estate trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions