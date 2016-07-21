BRIEF-Voce Capital sends letter to Air Methods Corporation
* Should Air Methods' board continue to refuse to work with us, we shall seek to elect new independent directors at 2017 annual meeting
July 21 Alaska Air Group Inc
* Says Virgin America to become unit after deal closes, expects single-operating certificate in Q1 2018
* Says Benito Minicucci to become CEO of Virgin America in addition to his current role of COO of Alaska Air
* Sees capacity to grow about 8 percent in Q3 and 3 percent in Q4; Sees FY capacity at about 8.5 percent
* Expects ex-fuel costs to be up about 3 percent in Q3 and about 0.5 percent in Q4, which keeps FY unit cost decline to about 0.5 percent
* Says big delivery year next year with 14 new 737-900s coming in
* As a result of three E-175 auctions, capex for 2017 ticks up slightly to just above $1 billion Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Should Air Methods' board continue to refuse to work with us, we shall seek to elect new independent directors at 2017 annual meeting
JAKARTA, Jan 30 Indonesia may issue a temporary mining permit "in one or two days" to the local unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc, the mining minister said, potentially enabling Freeport to resume exports of copper concentrate from its Grasberg mine in Papua.
Jan 30 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.