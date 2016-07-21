UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 21 LDLC.com SA :
* Q1 revenue 104.2 million euros ($114.72 million) versus 68.0 million euros year ago
* For 2016, targets a 2 digit growth with an increase in EBITDA value
* The LDLC Group has set itself the goal of reaching the billion-euro revenue mark with an EBITDA margin of 5.5 pct -6 pct by 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9083 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources