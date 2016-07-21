July 21 LDLC.com SA :

* Q1 revenue 104.2 million euros ($114.72 million) versus 68.0 million euros year ago

* For 2016, targets a 2 digit growth with an increase in EBITDA value

* The LDLC Group has set itself the goal of reaching the billion-euro revenue mark with an EBITDA margin of 5.5 pct -6 pct by 2021