BRIEF-Snap to publicly file for its IPO late next week- Recode
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
July 21 Coinbase Global Inc Says It Has Sold $10.5 Mln In Equity Financing From Total Offering Amount Of $11.0 Mln
* Says It Has Sold $10.5 Mln In Equity Financing From Total Offering Amount Of $11.0 Mln - Sec filing Source text for Eikon: [ID: bit.ly/2afvJsA (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Says public offering of 8.50 million common shares priced at $10.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Workhorse Group announces pricing of public offering of common stock