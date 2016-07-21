BRIEF-Mallinckrodt completes sale of its Nuclear Imaging Business to IBA Molecular
* Mallinckrodt completes sale of its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million
* Aetna Inc CEO Mark Bertolini - We think the remedies we propose were appropriate - CNBC
* Aetna Inc CEO Mark Bertolini - "We are willing to take this all the way to the very end" - CNBC
* Aetna CEO - If we can't come to negotiation on what markets to divest...willing to let judge decide whether medicare advantage ,medicare fee for service compete - CNBC Further company coverage: [AET.N HUM.N] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Canopy Growth and Mettrum announce respective shareholder approvals of the plan of arrangement
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S