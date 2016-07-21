BRIEF-Voce Capital sends letter to Air Methods Corporation
* Should Air Methods' board continue to refuse to work with us, we shall seek to elect new independent directors at 2017 annual meeting
July 21 Virtusa Corp :
* Says on July 18, co purchased multiple foreign currency forward contracts designed to hedge fluctuation in Indian rupee against U.K. pound sterling
* U.K. pound sterling contracts have notional amount of about 310.5 million Indian rupees and have an average settlement rate of 92.70 Indian rupees
* Says contracts will expire at various dates during the 15 month period ending on September 30, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/29Z9uW5) Further company coverage:
JAKARTA, Jan 30 Indonesia may issue a temporary mining permit "in one or two days" to the local unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc, the mining minister said, potentially enabling Freeport to resume exports of copper concentrate from its Grasberg mine in Papua.
