BRIEF-Voce Capital sends letter to Air Methods Corporation
* Should Air Methods' board continue to refuse to work with us, we shall seek to elect new independent directors at 2017 annual meeting
July 21 Advanced Inhalation Therapies Ait Ltd
* Files For Withdraw U.S. Ipo Plans - Sec filing
* Requesting to withdraw ipo plans as it elected not to pursue sale of securities at this time - sec filing
* had previously filed for u.s. IPO of upto $34.5 million in August 2015 Source text : bit.ly/29YFbS0 (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
JAKARTA, Jan 30 Indonesia may issue a temporary mining permit "in one or two days" to the local unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc, the mining minister said, potentially enabling Freeport to resume exports of copper concentrate from its Grasberg mine in Papua.
Jan 30 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.