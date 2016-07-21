July 21 Paypal Holdings Inc :
* Paypal will not encourage Visa cardholders to link to a
bank account via ach
* Says agreement affords Paypal certain economic incentives,
including visa incentives for increased volume
* Paypal will join visa digital enablement program (VDEP) to
expand point of sale acceptance
* Paypal and visa enter partnership to extend consumer
payment choice
* Visa digital card images will be incorporated into payment
flows
* Companies working collaboratively to accelerate adoption
of safe, reliable and convenient digital payments for consumers
and merchants
* Paypal will also support and work with issuers to identify
consumers who choose to migrate existing ach payment flows to
their visa cards
