July 21 Boeing Co :

* Boeing to recognize cost reclassification and charges to second-quarter earnings

* 2016 revenue and cash guidance reaffirmed

* On 787 program, company decided not to invest funds for refurbishment and sale of two remaining unsold flight test aircraft

* Says Plans To Continue Producing 747-8 aircraft at a rate of 0.5 per month and no longer increase production rate to 1.0 per month in 2019

* Costs associated with aircraft were reclassified from 787 program inventory to research and development expense resulting in non-cash after-tax charge of $847 million

* Will recognize an impact to earnings across three programs when it announces second-quarter 2016 results on july 27

* Company will also recognize a $393 million after-tax charge ($0.62 per share) on kc-46 tanker program

* In total, company will record an after-tax earnings impact of $2.1 billion

* On a pretax basis at segment level, boeing commercial airplanes will now record an earnings impact totaling $2.78 billion

* Boeing co says Boeing military aircraft segment of Boeing defense, space & security will report an earnings impact of $219 million

* Eps guidance for 2016 to be updated on july 27