July 21 Boeing Co :
* Boeing to recognize cost reclassification and charges to
second-quarter earnings
* 2016 revenue and cash guidance reaffirmed
* On 787 program, company decided not to invest funds for
refurbishment and sale of two remaining unsold flight test
aircraft
* On 787 program, company decided not to invest funds for
refurbishment and sale of two remaining unsold flight test
aircraft
* Says Plans To Continue Producing 747-8 aircraft at a rate
of 0.5 per month and no longer increase production rate to 1.0
per month in 2019
* Costs associated with aircraft were reclassified from 787
program inventory to research and development expense resulting
in non-cash after-tax charge of $847 million
* Plans to continue producing 747-8 aircraft at a rate of
0.5 per month and no longer increase production rate to 1.0 per
month in 2019
* Will recognize an impact to earnings across three programs
when it announces second-quarter 2016 results on july 27
* Company will also recognize a $393 million after-tax
charge ($0.62 per share) on kc-46 tanker program
* In total, company will record an after-tax earnings impact
of $2.1 billion
* On a pretax basis at segment level, boeing commercial
airplanes will now record an earnings impact totaling $2.78
billion
* Boeing co says Boeing military aircraft segment of Boeing
defense, space & security will report an earnings impact of $219
million
* Eps guidance for 2016 to be updated on july 27
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)