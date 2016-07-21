July 21 Visa :
* Visa on operations in China - working through issues
relating to national security reviews and encryption standards
* Says "cross border commerce from oil and commodity based
economies remain sluggish. This conference call is still in
progress"
* "in the short term currency weakness and reduced economic
growth are factors"
* Visa says post the brexit vote, currency volatilities
reached levels co has not experienced in recent years
* Visa says had co included visa europe results for nine
days it owned visa europe in quarter, it would have added
minimum $12 million to net income
* Visa says longer term impact of brexit on visa europe's
business is too early to determine
* Visa says immediate impact of brexit vote on visa europe
has been on exchange rates
* Assuming exchange rates stay where they are and no major
economic dislocations due to brexit, expect visa europe earnings
to offset interest costs from debt in q4
* Visa europe is expected to add 2% to 3% to eps accretion
in fiscal year 2017
* Current tax structure results in high reported or book tax
rate for visa europe's earnings, which will add 1 percentage
point to tax rate in 2017
* Visa europe has over $2 billion of cash on balance sheet;
based on discussions with regulator in uk, will leave cash
within visa europe legal entity
* Current plan is to issue at least $2 billion in debt
before the end of this calendar year
* Plan to offset dilutive impact of preferred shares issued
by buying stock in excess of normal buyback program.
* Plan to continue buying visa shares at current pace until
co buys back sufficient stock to offset impact of preferred
shares issued
* Expect that co will be done with buying back shares at
current pace by the end of of the first quarter of fiscal year
2018
* Expect to take restructuring charge in fourth quarter to
resize global cost structure as a result of visa europe
acquisition
* In 2017, cross border growth could improve as dollar
strength moderates and as accretion from visa europe
materializes
* With brexit or without brexit, it does not change
long-term view that rationale for putting co, visa europe
together makes "extraordinary sense"
* Visa has not reversed its rule change permitting u.s.
Merchants to surcharge credit transactions
* Funds that visa paid pursuant to conflict of interest
class settlement remain in court supervised escrow accounts
* Conf call
* Visa says "starting next quarter we will incorporate
europe as a new region in our operational performance data
package"
* Visa says brexit vote has introduced significant
uncertainty which is never good for business sentiment
* Accretion estimate assumes current tax structure stays in
place through 2017, thus visa europe is a u.s. taxpayer; tax
structure favorable from cash tax standpoint
* Will issue additional debt later this year to fund stock
buybacks to offset dilution from preferred stock issued in visa
europe transaction
