July 22 SFS Group AG :
* H1 gross sales 688.8 million Swiss francs ($699.86 million) versus 670.4 million francs
year ago
* H1 EBITDA 135.7 million francs versus 109.4 million francs year ago
* H1 net income 47.1 million francs versus 31.8 million francs year ago
* Expects a steady course of business for the second half of the year
* Expect EBITA margin for the year as a whole to be at the upper end of the previously given
range of 13-14 percent
* Expects sales growth for the current year to be at the lower end of the previously guided
range of 2-4 percent
($1 = 0.9842 Swiss francs)
