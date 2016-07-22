July 22 SFS Group AG :

* H1 gross sales 688.8 million Swiss francs ($699.86 million) versus 670.4 million francs year ago

* H1 EBITDA 135.7 million francs versus 109.4 million francs year ago

* H1 net income 47.1 million francs versus 31.8 million francs year ago

* Expects a steady course of business for the second half of the year

* Expect EBITA margin for the year as a whole to be at the upper end of the previously given range of 13-14 percent

* Expects sales growth for the current year to be at the lower end of the previously guided range of 2-4 percent