ZURICH, July 22 Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said it expected faster sales growth in the second half of 2016 as the company reported a 6.6 percent rise in sales during the first six months.

Sales rose to 1.50 billion Swiss francs ($1.53 billion), in line with a 1.502 billion francs estimate in a Reuters poll, in what is traditionally the weaker half year for the highly seasonal company.

Underlying sales growth was 4.4 percent, below Lindt's normal target range of 6-8 percent, although Lindt said it expected an acceleration in sales growth during the second half of 2016.

"This should enable the company to achieve its strategic targets for the full year," the company said on Friday.

Net profit was 72.2 million francs, just ahead of analyst forecasts of 70.9 million francs.

($1 = 0.9841 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)