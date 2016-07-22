UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 22 XXL ASA :
* Q2 revenue 1.90 billion Norwegian crowns ($223.8 million)versus 1 54 billion crowns in Q2 2015), up 24 per cent
* Q2 EBITDA 222 million crowns versus 201 million crowns year ago
* Says due to more stores and growth in e-commerce in Norway will invest in the central warehouse in 2016
* Will increase the capacity of the autostore system in Sweden in 2016
* Total infrastructure investments will be in the range of 50 million-65 million crowns in 2016 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4897 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources