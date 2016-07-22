July 22 XXL ASA :

* Q2 revenue 1.90 billion Norwegian crowns ($223.8 million)versus 1 54 billion crowns in Q2 2015), up 24 per cent

* Q2 EBITDA 222 million crowns versus 201 million crowns year ago

* Says due to more stores and growth in e-commerce in Norway will invest in the central warehouse in 2016

* Will increase the capacity of the autostore system in Sweden in 2016

* Total infrastructure investments will be in the range of 50 million-65 million crowns in 2016 Source text for Eikon:

