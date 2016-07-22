MOVES-FINRA taps former Treasury official for key post
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 The U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority has tapped Josh Drobnyk as a senior vice president of corporate communications, it said on Monday.
July 22 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Concerns raised by fda pertain to good manufacturing practice inspection at bausch+lomb's facility in florida where deficiencies were identified
* Valeant pharmaceuticals receives complete response letter from the fda
* Fda's letter did not identify any efficacy or safety concerns with respect to nda or additional clinical trials needed for approval of nda
* Intends to meet with fda as soon as possible to work on a resolution and address these concerns
* No safety or efficacy concerns or additional clinical trials identified for approval of latanoprostene bunod Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Ayrault says U.S. visa bans discriminate, are dangerous (Adds Ayrault's comments on U.S. visa ban)
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 House Republicans were set on Monday to begin the process of killing five Obama-era rules on corruption, the environment, labor and guns under the first real test of a law intended to keep regulation in check.