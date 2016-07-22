July 22 Heathrow Funding Ltd
* Results for the six months ended 30 June 2016
* 35.7 million passengers used Heathrow in first six months,
up 0.6 percent.
* Cargo volumes increased 1.7 percent with Heathrow's links
to fast-growing economies boosting british businesses in 6
months ended June 30
* Revenue up 1.0 percent to 1,320 million pounds and
adjusted ebitda up 4.4 percent to 781 million pounds for 6
months ended June 30
* while EU referendum result may create some short-term
economic uncertainty, Heathrow is a resilient hub with a unique
and compelling market position
* To meet or exceed conditions in Airports Commission's
recommendation for expansion
