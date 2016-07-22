Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 22 Atoss Software AG :
* H1 operating profits (EBIT) up 12 percent at 6.2 million euros ($6.83 million)and an EBIT margin of 26 percent
* Stands by its forecast for a continuing increase in sales and earnings on a par with rate seen in 2015, within a corridor of +/- 3 percent
* In first six months of 2016 with sales rising 10 percent to 23.9 million euros
* H1 net earnings after tax amounted to 4.5 million euros (previous year: 4.0 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9072 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)