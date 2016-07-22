July 22 Atoss Software AG :

* H1 operating profits (EBIT) up 12 percent at 6.2 million euros ($6.83 million)and an EBIT margin of 26 percent

* Stands by its forecast for a continuing increase in sales and earnings on a par with rate seen in 2015, within a corridor of +/- 3 percent

* In first six months of 2016 with sales rising 10 percent to 23.9 million euros

* H1 net earnings after tax amounted to 4.5 million euros (previous year: 4.0 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9072 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)