HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 30 at 3:10 PM EST/2010 GMT
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
July 22 Big Yellow Group Plc :
* Says update on trading for Q1 ended June 30 2016
* Says group's like-for-like revenue increased by 8 pct compared to same quarter last year
* Says revenue from Armadillo portfolio for quarter to June 30 2016 increased by 11 pct to 2.5 mln stg compared to same quarter last year
* Says like-for-like revenue, increased by 6 pct compared to same quarter last year
* Says we make no attempt to forecast longer term impact of referendum result, however current performance in group's stores satisfactory Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 House Republicans were set on Monday to begin the process of killing five Obama-era rules on corruption, the environment, labor and guns under the first real test of a law intended to keep regulation in check.
* FY total value traded NZ$44.0 billion, up 5.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: