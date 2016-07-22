July 22 Alma Media Oyj :

* Q2 revenue 92.0 million euros ($101.5 million) versus 73.0 million euros year ago

* Q2 operating profit 9.1 million euros versus 8.1 million euros year ago

* Says Finnish economy is expected to show zero growth or only slight growth in 2016

* Its main operating countries in Eastern Central Europe, such as the Czech Republic and Slovakia, are expected to see continued economic growth, but at a lower rate than in 2015

* Sees 2016 revenue and adjusted operating profit to rise from 2015

* Reported 2015 revenue of 291.5 million euros and adjusted operating profit of 23.4 million euros

