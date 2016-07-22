Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 22 Obducat Ab
* Q2 operating loss 7.8 million Swedish crowns ($907,388) versus loss 0.6 million crowns year ago
* Q2 revenue 20.2 million crowns versus 8.9 million crowns year ago
* Q2 order intake 7.8 million crowns versus 2.7 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5961 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)