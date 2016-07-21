BRIEF-Mallinckrodt completes sale of its Nuclear Imaging Business to IBA Molecular
* Mallinckrodt completes sale of its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million
July 21 Prism Medical Ltd :
* Prism Medical Ltd obtains interim order for plan of arrangement
* Obtained an interim order of Ontario Superior Court of Justice
* It is currently anticipated that arrangement will be completed by early September 2016
* Interim order provides for holding of a special meeting of holders of common shares to approve deal involving Handicare Holdings Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canopy Growth and Mettrum announce respective shareholder approvals of the plan of arrangement
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S