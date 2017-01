July 21 Horizon North Logistics Inc

* Announces strategic acquisition of Empire Camp Equipment Ltd.

* Says it has entered into a binding letter of intent with respect to acquisition of Empire Camp Equipment Ltd.

* Agreed to purchase price of about $44.5 million, payable through combination of cash,newly issued Horizon North common shares

