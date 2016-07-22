July 21 Assured Guaranty Ltd
* Assured guaranty files motion to lift stay and challenge
commonwealth's executive orders diverting prhta pledged toll
revenues not subject to clawback
* Toll revenues are not subject to clawback for payment of
commonwealth's general obligation debt under Puerto Rico
constitution
* Says is seeking to protect lien on pledged toll revenues
that secures payment of prhta bonds
* Seeks damages for value of toll revenues diverted &
injunctive relief prohibiting defendants from taking any further
action
* Stands ready to work constructively with its insured
Puerto Rico credits and Promesa oversight board
* Investors owning Puerto Rico-related bonds insured by co
will continue to receive full and timely payment of scheduled
debt service
