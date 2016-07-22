July 22 Fingerprint Cards Ab :

* Q2 operating profit amounted to SEK 709.7 million (65.5)

* Says revenue guidance for 2016 has been updated to SEK 7,200 to 8,300 million from previously communicated SEK 7,000-8,500 million

* Says revenues in second half of year are expected to grow sequentially in view of strong growth in number of launched smartphones integrating our sensors and in particular in view of Q4's relative share of smartphone market on an annual basis.

* Q2 revenues amounted to SEK 1,666.1 million (445.2),

* Says as previously communicated, operating margin for 2016 is expected to exceed that achieved in second half of 2015, which was 37 pct.

* Q2 gross margin was 49% (36)

* Says we are continuing our development work with a view to an initial commercial launch of smartcards during 2016

* Says as market leader, we are very well positioned to be active in all segments of our market

* Says ahead of 2016, we estimated that we would grow our share of market for fingerprint sensors from 45 pct in 2015 to 50-70 pct in 2016

* Says our current estimate is that outcome will end up in upper part of this interval

* Says we are increasing our market share in line with our previous estimates

Reuters poll: Fingerprints Q2 revenues seen at SEK 1.72 bln, operating profit at SEK 686 mln