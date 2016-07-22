HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 30 at 3:10 PM EST/2010 GMT
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
July 22 Gottex Fund Management Holdings Ltd :
* Total fee-earning assets of group $6.8 billion as of June 30 versus $7.26 billion at March 31 Source text - bit.ly/2a4K38s Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 House Republicans were set on Monday to begin the process of killing five Obama-era rules on corruption, the environment, labor and guns under the first real test of a law intended to keep regulation in check.
* FY total value traded NZ$44.0 billion, up 5.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: