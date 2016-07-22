Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 22 Memscap SA :
* Says quarterly net earnings at breakeven & EBITDA stands at 0.4 million euros ($441,040)
* Q2 revenue is 2.8 million euros versus 3.5 million euros a year ago
* Q2 operating loss is 0.1 million euros versus profit of 0.3 million euros a year ago
* No Q2 net profit versus 0.3 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)