July 22 Cegereal SA :
* H1 Rental income up 11.1 pct
* EPRA earnings for six months ended June 30, 2016 increased
significantly to 14 million euros ($15.4 million) from 8.4
million euros for year-earlier period
* H1 IFRS net income 32.6 million euros versus 32.1 million
euros a year ago
* IFRS revenue for first-half 2016 stood at 35 million
euros, up 16.1 pct compared with prior-year period
* H1 occupancy rate for company's assets was up compared
with first-half 2015, at 94.6 pct
* Portfolio was valued at 967 million euros excluding
transfer duties as of June 30, 2016
* Says should soon face an important milestone with global
refinancing of its portfolio and a first growth transaction
