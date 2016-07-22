July 22 Nicox SA :

* Has been informed by its partner Bausch + Lomb, a Valeant unit, of receipt of a complete response letter from U.S. FDA concerning latanoprostene bunod

* FDA's letter did not identify any efficacy or safety concerns with respect to NDA or additional clinical trials needed for approval of NDA for latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution, 0.024 pct

* Concerns raised by the FDA pertain to a Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) inspection at Bausch + Lomb's manufacturing facility in Tampa, Florida

* Some deficiencies were identified by the FDA at the Tampa plant

* Valeant intends to meet with FDA as soon as possible to work on a resolution and address these concerns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)