July 22 Net Insight Ab

* Q2 operating earnings amounted to sek 12.0 (4.9) million, corresponding to an operating margin of 9.0 (5.3) percent

* Net insight Q2 et sales amounted to sek 132.3 (93.2) million, up by 42.0 percent year on year.

* Says the commercial tests currently underway in live ott are proceeding according to plan

* Says though it will be some time before revenues hit the bottom line Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)