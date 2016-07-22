Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 22 Net Insight Ab
* Q2 operating earnings amounted to sek 12.0 (4.9) million, corresponding to an operating margin of 9.0 (5.3) percent
* Net insight Q2 et sales amounted to sek 132.3 (93.2) million, up by 42.0 percent year on year.
* Says the commercial tests currently underway in live ott are proceeding according to plan
* Says though it will be some time before revenues hit the bottom line Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)