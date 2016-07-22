July 22 Ekspress Grupp AS :

* Acquires 50 pct holding in company Linna Ekraanid OU, which is engaged in sale of digital outdoor advertising in Estonia

* To acquire remaining 50 pct of shares of Linna Ekraanid OU in Q2 of 2019 and thereby will become company's sole shareholder