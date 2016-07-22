HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 30 at 3:10 PM EST/2010 GMT
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
July 22 Alliance Trust Plc
* Nav per share 591.4p as at June 30 2016 versus 545.9p year ago
* Has initiated a strategic review of group, encompassing a broad range of potential courses of action - chairman
* Total dividend of 5.65p as at june 30
* Investment performance in period underperformed benchmark, reflecting turbulent market conditions around EU referendum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 House Republicans were set on Monday to begin the process of killing five Obama-era rules on corruption, the environment, labor and guns under the first real test of a law intended to keep regulation in check.
* FY total value traded NZ$44.0 billion, up 5.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: