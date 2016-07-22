July 22 Rapala VMC Corp :

* Q2 net sales 73.4 million euros versus 80.1 million euros year ago

* H1 net sales 143.1 million euros, down 7 pct from previous year

* H1 operating profit 14.2 million euros, down 18 pct

* FY guidance unchanged from July 11: net sales and comparable operating profit to be below 2015 levels

* Says slowdown in sales in western markets is considered to be temporary

* Outlook for whole year is now more depressed than earlier

* Outlook for whole year is now more depressed than earlier

* Says can't reach last year's results and it is difficult to accurately estimate future developments in these big markets