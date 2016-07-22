July 22 Geomega Resources Inc

* Geomega Resources Inc says company will continue to monitor investigation if and as it proceeds

* In light of inquiries by shareholders, co making clarifications

* Co not been able to conclude alleged transactions were linked in to spikes in co securities seen in 2014, 2015 and 2016

* Co not subject of investigation; inquiry is about one employee's and 2 of his acquaintances' alleged trading in co's securities