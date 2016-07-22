July 22 Gilead Sciences Inc

* European CHMP adopts positive opinion on Gilead's type II variation application for Truvada for reducing the risk of sexually acquired HIV.

* CHMP's recommendation to be reviewed by european commission

* Within EU, Truvada is currently available for prep in france under a temporary recommendation for use by French regulatory agency.

* Gilead Sciences Inc says use of Truvada for prep is investigational in EU and its safety and efficacy have not been established.