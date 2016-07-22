German packaging group Mauser targets $319 mln New York listing
FRANKFURT, Jan 30 German packaging group Mauser aims to raise up to $319 million from a stock market listing in New York, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
July 22 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd
* Cellect Biotechnology Ltd sees IPO of 1,388,889 American Depositary Shares, or ADSs, and warrants to purchase 694,444 ADSs, or warrants
* Cellect Biotechnology Ltd says the offering is co's initial public offering in the United States
* Intend to apply to list the ADSs and warrants on the NASDAQ capital market under the symbols "APOP" and "APOPW"
* Each warrant will have an estimated per ADS exercise price of 125 percent of the per ADS public offering price
Jan 30 Snap Inc, the owner of the popular messaging service Snapchat, has chosen Intercontinental Exchange Inc's New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for its initial public offering (IPO), a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.
SAO PAULO, Jan 30 Grupo SEB do Brasil could seek an initial public offering following the repurchase of a learning system division from Pearson Plc, to fund growth of the profitable business unit across privately owned elite schools, Chief Executive Officer Chaim Zaher said on Monday.