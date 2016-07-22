UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 22 Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA :
* Transfer of the player André Schuerrle to Borussia Dortmund
* Schuerrle will be transferred from VFL Wolfsburg-Fußball GmbH to Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA within summer transfer window of this 2016/2017 season Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources