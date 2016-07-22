July 22 S Immo AG :

* Expects a high result on property valuation for first half year of 2016

* Results on property valuation are expected to be in same order of magnitude as results on property valuations for financial year 2015 (84.6 million euros ($93.17 million))

* This is due to positive developments in markets of S Immo - in Germany but in other markets as well Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9080 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)