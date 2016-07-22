July 22 Telekom Austria AG

* Expected dividend raised to 0.20 euros/share for 2016

* This new dividend expectation entails payment of 0.20 euros per share

* This decision is based on improved operational and financial performance of group

* Payment of 0.20 euros per share to be maintained or increased on a sustainable basis in line with operational and financial developments

* New expected dividend level starting with financial year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)