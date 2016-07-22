July 22 Honeywell International Inc

* Says monitoring macro environment in light of Britain's recently announced exit from the EU; says expect minimal near-term impact

* Says continue to monitor its European short cycle businesses for any signs of change

* Says will continue to be cautious in planning, and remain conservative in terms of cost structure and investments in the EU

* Says business jet demand environment is lower than anticipated; says expect this trend to continue in 2H 2016

* Says M&A pipeline still looks "really good"; says have at least 100 companies Honeywell is looking at any one point in time - small ones to big ones

