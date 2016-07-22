Fitch Rates Crown Castle's Sr. Unsecured Notes 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to Crown Castle International Corp.'s (Crown) offering of senior unsecured notes due 2027. Crown's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. Crown will use the proceeds from the note offering to reduce borrowings on its revolving credit facility (RCF) including borrowings to fund its acquisition of FPL FiberNet Holdings