UPDATE 1-Wells Fargo asset-based lending head resigns
Jan 30 Wells Fargo & Co's asset-based lending head Guy Fuchs has decided to resign and will leave the bank March 31, according to bank spokeswoman Trisha Schultz.
July 22 (Reuters) -
* Czech Republic 'AA-/A-1+' ratings affirmed; outlook stable
* S&P On Czech Republic - Stable outlook reflects expectation strengthening domestic demand, Czech Government's fiscal space, its national bank's monetary flexibility will counterbalance external risks Source - bit.ly/1mN36iK (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, Jan 30 Long hibernating price inflation is taking center stage in America's economy, in part because President Trumps' anti-migrant policies are fueling already rising wages, a top Wall Street asset strategist said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 30 The euro zone economy has kicked off the year robustly, data from the Baltic to the Mediterranean showed on Monday, evidence for the European Central Bank that its massive cash stimulus is working but also posing questions about what comes next.