July 22 Ship Finance International Ltd :
* DESS and BTG have now agreed that dess will acquire
remaining shares in DESS BTG, with settlement in shares,
warrants and some cash
* As part of overall transaction, ship finance has agreed to
reduce charter rates until may 2018
* Deep Sea Supply to amend financing terms, defer up to $68
million of scheduled debt amortization until march 31, 2018
* Ship Finance International Ltd Says agreed to amend terms
of long-term chartering agreements with an affiliate of Deep Sea
Supply PLC
* Following acquisition, dess will be our charter guarantor
going forward
* Dess will amend financing terms to extend maturity of
three loan facilities which were originally due later this year
* To reduce charter rates in exchange for extending charter
period by 3 years and introducing a 50/50 profit share on
charter revenues
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom : +1-646-223-8780)