UPDATE 1-Wells Fargo asset-based lending head resigns
Jan 30 Wells Fargo & Co's asset-based lending head Guy Fuchs has decided to resign and will leave the bank March 31, according to bank spokeswoman Trisha Schultz.
July 22 (Reuters) -
* Belgian region of Brussels-capital 'AA' ratings affirmed; outlook remains stable
* S&P On Brussels - Stable outlook reflects expectation that Brussels-capital will continue to post strong budgetary performance in 2016-2018 Source - bit.ly/2a1tsBW (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, Jan 30 Long hibernating price inflation is taking center stage in America's economy, in part because President Trumps' anti-migrant policies are fueling already rising wages, a top Wall Street asset strategist said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 30 The euro zone economy has kicked off the year robustly, data from the Baltic to the Mediterranean showed on Monday, evidence for the European Central Bank that its massive cash stimulus is working but also posing questions about what comes next.