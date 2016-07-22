UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 22 Nikkei:
* Daihatsu Motor has doubled annual capacity at the plant it operates with perodua to 200,000 units - Nikkei
* Daihatsu Motor has doubled annual capacity at plant it operates with perodua in response to strong orders - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2a3iUzV)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources