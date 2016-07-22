BRIEF-BORALEX ANNOUNCES COMMERCIAL OPERATION OF PORT RYERSE WIND FARM
* SAYS COMMERCIAL OPERATION OF PORT RYERSE WIND FARM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 22 Golden Band Resources Inc
* Golden Band seeks court approval of proposal to creditors & cancellation of existing shares
* Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act Proposal by co to its creditors was approved by creditors on July 22, 2016
* Says proposal contemplates Procon Resources Inc. or its nominee acquiring shares of co under a bid transaction
* Says closing date of transaction is expected to be August 12, 2016
* Golden Band Resources says purchase price by Procon under stalking horse credit bid equals obligations of Golden Band to Procon under credit agreement
* Says all existing shares and equity interests in Golden Band will be retracted, cancelled and extinguished Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* SAYS COMMERCIAL OPERATION OF PORT RYERSE WIND FARM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 A 20-year-old Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty on Monday to posting the names of approximately 100 U.S. military members online and exhorting his Twitter followers to kill them in an effort to support Islamic State.
Jan 30 Source: Hudson Bay Capital Management, L.P.