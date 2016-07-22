July 22 Golden Band Resources Inc

* Golden Band seeks court approval of proposal to creditors & cancellation of existing shares

* Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act Proposal by co to its creditors was approved by creditors on July 22, 2016

* Says proposal contemplates Procon Resources Inc. or its nominee acquiring shares of co under a bid transaction

* Says closing date of transaction is expected to be August 12, 2016

* Golden Band Resources says purchase price by Procon under stalking horse credit bid equals obligations of Golden Band to Procon under credit agreement

* Says all existing shares and equity interests in Golden Band will be retracted, cancelled and extinguished