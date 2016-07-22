July 22 Peoples Financial Services Corp

* Peoples Financial Services Corp - Q2 core earnings per share $0.62

* Peoples Financial Services Corp - Qtrly net interest income after provision for loan losses $27.9 million versus $26.8 million

* Peoples Financial Services Corp - Q2 earnings per share $0.66

* Peoples Financial Services Corp says tangible book value per share improved $0.89 to $25.18 at june 30, 2016 from $24.29 at december 31, 2015